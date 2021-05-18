Post-Covid Patients Suffer From Digestive Problems: Possible Reasons are these

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic rages throughout the country, there is a surge in post-Covid patients with digestive issues like gaseousness, bloating, and acidity, etc. The number of patients with these complaints is increasing at an alarming rate due to prolonged lockdown, said doctors. Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, has explained the possible reasons behind the digestive issues experienced by patients during the Covid recovery phase as well as how to keep the digestive system healthy during the lockdown.

A healthy diet, regular exercise, good sleep, and keeping stress at bay are the four pillars for a healthy digestive system. Over the last one year, people all over the country have been confined to their homes. As the lockdown has progressed, there has been an outpouring of food and cooking-related posts on social media reflecting on an increased interest in cooking. Many people have found solace in cooking gourmet meals and relishing them frequently. Additionally, there is an increase in the consumption of outside food. Though the restaurants have closed down, home delivery orders have shown an upsurge. Meals have turned spicier and calorie-dense, and meal timings have gone for a toss as people are struggling to keep up with a daily routine and sleep cycle.

Coupled with this, is the closure of all outdoor avenues for physical activity and exercise and an increase in stress levels as people are trying to deal with illness, loss of loved ones, and financial losses. All of the above factors are having an adverse impact on the overall health and well-being and especially on digestive health.

It is now known that Covid-19 infection by itself can also lead to gastro-intestinal presentation in the form of loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and pain in the abdomen. Along with this, there is an increasing number of patients who present with a range of digestive issues like bloating, gaseousness, acidity, acid reflux, constipation, and exacerbation of irritable bowel syndrome, in the recovery phase after the Covid infection, said Dr. Aparna.

Treatment of Covid-19 includes multiple drug combinations including antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, antimalarials, and steroids. According to expert, these medicines tend to take a toll on the gastro-intestinal system during the recovery phase.

Having a disciplined daily routine is important to avoid these gastrointestinal issues, said Dr. Aparna. Below are some tips suggested by the doctor to keep your digestive system healthy during post-Covid recovery.