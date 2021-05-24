Kerala Covid updates: 17,821 people confirmed coronavirus in the state

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 was confirmed for 17,821 people in the state today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed about this. The death rate in the state is a matter of concern. More than 100 deaths have been reported to date.

Thiruvananthapuram 2570, Malappuram 2533, Palakkad 1898, Ernakulam 1885, Kollam 1494, Thrissur 1430, Alappuzha 1272, Kozhikode 1256, Kottayam 1090, Kannur 947, Idukki 511, Kasaragod 444, Pathanamthitta 333 and Wayanad 158 districts were diagnosed with the disease today.

87,331 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 20.41. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,88,81,587 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

One person from the UK confirmed Covid-19 within the last 24 hours. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 126 people from the UK (116), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 124 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

It has been confirmed today that 196 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 7554.

Today, 97 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. A total of 16,556 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1090 is not clear. Thiruvananthapuram 2443, Malappuram 2456, Palakkad 1191, Ernakulam 1801, Kollam 1485, Thrissur 1412, Alappuzha 1269, Kozhikode 1224, Kottayam 1010, Kannur 877, Idukki 503, Kasargod 430, Pathanamthitta 313 and Wayanad 142 were affected by the disease.

The disease affected 78 health workers. Health workers from Kannur 17, Thrissur 12, Wayanad and Kasaragod 10 each, Thiruvananthapuram 9, Ernakulam 7, Kollam 6, Pathanamthitta 4, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode 1 each were affected.

A total of 36,039 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 3048, Kollam 2728, Pathanamthitta 1433, Alappuzha 474, Kottayam 2298, Idukki 1052, Ernakulam 4393, Thrissur 6501, Palakkad 3156, Malappuram 5040, Kozhikode 3321, Wayanad 84, Kannur 1670 and Kasaragod 841 were cured. With this, 2,59,179 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 20,98,674 people have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 9,28,541 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 8,89,627 are under home / institutional quarantine and 6,62,42 are under observation in hospitals. A total of 3248 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

Today there are 2 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 879 hotspots.