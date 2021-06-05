‘One last notice’ to Twitter: Govt asks to obey the IT rules

New Delhi: On June 5, the government published a notice to Twitter providing it one last turn to “immediately” follow with the new IT rules and notified that failure to stick to the criteria will head to the platform losing exclusion from the obligation under the IT Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) stated that Twitter’s unwillingness to adhere to the norms demonstrated the microblogging site’s “lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform”.

“Notwithstanding being operational in India for more than a decade, it is beyond belief that Twitter Inc has firmly denied creating a mechanism that will allow the people of India to resolve their concerns on the platform conveniently and transparently and through fair means, by India based, clearly identified resources,” the IT Ministry said.

Read more; Govt’s unfair policy of vaccine distribution leads to inequality : Rahul Gandhi

The Ministry said that though with effect from May 26, 2021, “consequences follow” provided Twitter’s non-compliance with commands “however, as a gesture of goodwill, Twitter Inc. is herewith given one final warning to quickly comply with the rules, failing which the exemption from liability available shall stand repealed and Twitter shall be responsible for the consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India”.The notice, though, did not provide a specific deadline to obey the rules.