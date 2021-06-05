Govt’s unfair policy of vaccine distribution leads to inequality : Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi blamed the Union government’s unfair system of vaccine administration. Reports implied that 50 percent of the doses allowed to only nine hospitals, he said. “In the absence of a fair policy of vaccine distribution, the inequality policy of the Modi government will give such results,” he mentioned in a tweet.

BJP leaders have been declaring that the Opposition factions have switched the goalpost. They said the Opposition initially necessitated that the States should be provided control of the vaccination policy and when it was arranged, they required the Centre to take over. Refining Congress’s position on the matter, Mr. Gandhi said, “I have always said this, the vaccines should be procured by the Centre and distributed by the State.”

In a joint letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 12 Opposition parties asked that the Centre should give free and universal mass vaccination. “Procure vaccines centrally from all available sources – global and domestic. Immediately begin a free, universal mass vaccination campaign across the country,” the letter said. Congress President Sonia Gandhi was one of the signatories to the message.

Read more; ‘Rivers of India’ music video highlights water conservation, See video

Lately, four Chief Ministers individually chose deceptions in the vaccination policy of the Centre. While Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren asked for universal and free vaccines, Andhra Pradesh’s YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik indicated the lack of vaccine supply. Both Mr. Reddy and Mr. Patnaik said the global tenders drifted by the States have been left unanswered because the producers were ready to join only with the Central government.