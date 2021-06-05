‘Rivers of India’ music video highlights water conservation, See video

Chennai: To bring awareness of water conservation and the significance of this precious resource on Earth, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras published the music video ‘Rivers of India’, which is based on the names of 51 rivers of India. ‘Rivers of India’ is a tribute to the timeless spirit of India that bestows an admired position to precious water resources. The song’s lyrics were motivated by the names of 51 rivers across India and it also incorporates an iconic line from the Tamil classic, “Silappathikaram.”

The music video worships the story of the increasing dependency of an escalating population on rivers, the human exploitation of water resources, and its outcomes. It suggests that our disregard of ecosystems is causing “unprecedented injury” to our rivers. It also highlighted the significance of awareness concerning water resources and highlights the center’s responsibility to carry cutting-edge research to the field and “lead the way”. The music video concludes with the message of hope.

The video was composed by renowned Indian American music composer and IITM Distinguished Alumnus Dr. Kanniks Kannikeswaran. The music video is created by the International Center for Clean Water (ICCW), IIT Madras. and it features musical celebrities Bombay Jayashri, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Amrit Ramnath, and Rishith Desikan. The video was published on World Earth Day, in April 2021. The day is also recognized as the second anniversary of ICCW, IIT Madras.

Today, World Environment Day 2021 is celebrated beyond the globe to make awareness in people about the importance of preserving the environment. World Environment Day is being celebrated since 1974, to urge people, governments, and organizations to take dynamic measures for the prosperity of Mother Earth.