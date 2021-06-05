Famous TV star arrested for alleged molestation case

Mumbai: Television actor Pearl V Puri has been detained in an alleged rape and molestation case. The actor, who was last seen on Brahmarakshas 2, has been facing charges for raping a girl and is presently under police custody.

The Malwani police in Malad, Mumbai, has filed a rape case against six persons including Pearl V Puri. The victim has said that she was initially attacked in a car and then frequently abused by the actor involved. All the six accused have been taken into custody by the police and are being questioned. Pearl was captured on Friday (June 4) night after the complaint was filed by the victim and her family at the Malwani Police Station.

Pearl V Puri began his acting career in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and grew to fame with Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil. He was later seen on popular shows like Naagin 3, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar. His latest work on TV was Brahmarakshas 2 where he played Angad Mehra.