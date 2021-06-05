Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s blue badge has disappears from Twitter

On Saturday, Twitter removed the blue badge or tick from the personal Twitter page of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, @MVenkaiahNaidu. Though, the official handle of the Vice President of India, @VPSecretariat, which has 9.3 lakh followers, remains to have the blue tick. Venkaiah Naidu’s personal Twitter grip has over 13 lakh followers.

The Office of Vice President verified the development and said, “Twitter withdraws blue verified badge from personal Twitter handle of Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.” The personal account of Venkaiah Naidu was inactive for six months and the blue badge has gone,” an official said.

The blue badge on Twitter allows people recognize that the handle is genuine. To obtain the blue tick, an account must be real, notable, and active. To be checked by Twitter, an account must be distinguished, authentic, and active. The accounts that Twitter checks include government organizations, brands and non-profit organizations, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, planners, and other prominent individuals.

Twitter may eliminate the blue verified symbol and check the status of a Twitter account at any time and without prior warning. People may lose the blue tick or badge if they modify their account name (@handle), if the account becomes inactive or incomplete, or if they are no longer in the position you initially were tested for such as a chosen government official who leaves office and they do not otherwise fit Twitter’s criteria for verification.