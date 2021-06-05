Indian Army busts terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Security forces broke a terrorist den in the Manyal region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday and grabbed five firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, and ammunitions from it, officials said.

A joint dredging and search operation was launched in Manyal, Danna, and Kopra by the Indian Army and the police based on the report of skeptical movement in the upper limits of the Azmatabad area of Thanamandi, they said. During the operation, the collective party revealed a hideout in Manyal and discovered four pistols with eight magazines and 105 rounds, an AK rifle with two magazines and 54 rounds, packaging substance and rope, the officials said.

An FIR was filed in this connection at the Thanamandi police station and an inquiry was launched, they said. From primary investigations, it seems that this stockpile of arms and ammunition may have been abandoned in the area recently for onward conveyance to the Kashmir Valley, the officials added.