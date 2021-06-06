Coronavirus updates: Kerala confirmed 14,672 new Covid cases today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 14,672 people in the state According to reports, Covid continues to spread in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Thiruvananthapuram 2126, Ernakulam 1807, Malappuram 1687, Kollam 1648, Palakkad 1494, Thrissur 1417, Kozhikode 960, Alappuzha 925, Kannur 640, Kottayam 499, Idukki 489, Kasaragod 423, Pathanamthitta 359 and Wayanad 198 were confirmed in the districts today. During the last 24 hours, 1,02,792 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 14.27. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 2,05,07,598 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 227 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 9946. Sixty-seven health workers were affected by the disease. Thiruvananthapuram 18, Kannur 16, Palakkad 11, Ernakulam 7, Kollam 5, Pathanamthitta 3, Thrissur, Kasaragod 2 each, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad 1 each were affected by the disease. 153 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 13,638 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 814 is not clear. Thiruvananthapuram 1974, Ernakulam 1726, Malappuram 1623, Kollam 1643, Palakkad 963, Thrissur 1411, Kozhikode 949, Alappuzha 922, Kannur 553, Kottayam 462, Idukki 460, Kasaragod 419, Pathanamthitta 343 and Wayanad 190 were affected by the disease.

A total of 21,429 people were diagnosed with the disease and treated. Thiruvananthapuram 2304, Kollam 1317, Pathanamthitta 923, Alappuzha 2041, Kottayam 989, Idukki 714, Ernakulam 1936, Thrissur 1472, Palakkad 1147, Malappuram 5087, Kozhikode 1806, Wayanad 302, Kannur 857 and Kasaragod 534 were cured. With this, 1,60,653 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 24,62,071 have so far been freed from Covid.

Today there are 27 new hotspots. 5 areas were excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 891 hotspots. There are currently 6,54,698 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 6,19,467 are under home / institutional quarantine and 35,231 in hospitals. A total of 2446 people were newly admitted to the hospital.