Guess who Katrina Kaif is dating?

Mumbai: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif always keeps a low profile around her personal life. There were speculations about her personal life and about the people she is dating. Although, the speculations were never confirmed by any sources. But, for the first time, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has commented on the personal life of Katrina Kaif.

In a recent chat show, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was asked, which industry relationship rumor he believes is true? Without delay, he jumped in and said “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.” There were speculations that Katrina Kaif is dating Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor just confirmed that it’s true.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now, but neither of them confirmed the status in public. The Paparazzi have caught the couple together several times.

On the work front, Katrina will soon start filming Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan.