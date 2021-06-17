Significance and benefits of ‘Gayatri Mantra’

Gayatri Mantra is considered the ‘Mother of all Mantras’. It is a Vedic mantra. The mantra is included in the Rig Veda, the oldest of all Vedas. It is mentioned in the Upanishads as an important ritual and in the Bhagavad Gita, as the poem of the Divine.

The mantra, written in ‘Gayatri Meter’—a verse with 24 syllables that is said to contain all the knowledge and revelations of the Vedas—is a hymn to Savitar, the Sun God. According to religious scholars, the sun in the mantra represents both the physical sun and the Divine in all things.

The Mantra:

‘Om bhur bhuvah svah

tat savitur varenyam

bhargo devasya dhimahi

dhiyo yo nah prachodayat.’

Translation of the mantra:

‘The eternal, earth, air, heaven

That glory, that resplendence of the sun, may we contemplate the brilliance of that light..

may the sun inspire our minds.

Gayatri Mantra can be chanted at all times. The best times to chant Gayatri Mantra are dawn, noon and dusk corresponding to the three positions of sun namely lower sky in the east (morning), mid sky (noon) and lower sky in the evening (dusk).

Benefits:

Calms the mind: Reciting this Mantra makes you feel delighted and positive.

Improves breathing pattern: This deep controlled style of breathing can be achieved upon reciting the Gayatri mantra.

Reduces depression: Reciting the Gayatri Mantra reduces depression in people.

Prosperity and development: According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Gayatri is a form of Annapoorna, who is the goddess of food. Reciting the Gayatri Mantra, therefore, allows you to bring prosperity, wealth, food, shelter, and overall development of your life.

Improves concentration: Concentration and memory power are sure to improve with this powerful mantra.

Successful marriage: Vedic Astrology suggests that marriages are doomed due to the inauspicious positioning of the stars. This can be altered with the help of Goddess Gayatri.

Reciting this mantra makes the brain sharper and clears the confusion of the mind. It also removes all fears and diseases. Gayatri Mantra contributes to one’s spiritual maturity and helps the individual ascend in the ladder of spiritual progress through enlightenment