Massive fire breaks out at Metro Rail office

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the corporate office of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) in Delhi. The fire broke out at the office of the NMRC located on the third floor of the Ganga shopping complex situated at sector 29 market. No causality or injuries were reported in the accident. The real cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read; Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘world’s most popular leader’: Reveals new survey

‘Thirteen fire tenders in total were rushed to the spot and the blaze brought under control within three hours. With a false ceiling, it became difficult to ascertain the extent of the area the fire had spread into. The fire has been controlled except for some small patches on the false ceiling, which are being doused’, said CFO in New Delhi.