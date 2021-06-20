World’s 1st electric flying racecar tested: Watch the video

Canberra: In recent years, electric cars and autonomous vehicles have made headlines all over the world. Now, it’s time for flying cars and that too has been making headlines for quite some time. Alauda Aeronautics has the answer.

The Australian company promises the world a flying racecar, which will be equally competent on racing tracks and in the air. Recently, Alauda Aeronautics has tested the Alauda Mk3 flying car in Southern Australia. The Alauda Mk3 flying car is the forerunner to the Airspeeder EXA series of three unmanned flying car races, programmed to take place globally in 2021. This will take motorsports to the skies when the full-scale electric flying racing series will start later in 2021.

The Alauda Mk3 was presented to the world back in February this year and during this time, it has been found performing its first flying. The Alauda Mk3 is remotely managed through a simulator. This simulates the dynamics and ergonomics of the Mk3 cockpit conditions. The Airspeeder EXA is also assumed to be the technical test-bed for future flying cars and can improve pilot skills as well.

The Alauda Mk3 comes drawing its design inspiration from the racing cars of the 1950s and 1960s. It is competent in electric vertical take-off and landing. The vehicle weighs only 130 kg unladen and comes with a carrying capacity of up to 80 kg.

The Alauda Mk3 is completely electric-powered. Its electric powertrain is capable of churning out 429 hp of power output, similar to Audi SQ7’s power. The Mk3 is capable of hastening 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds. It can rise up to 1,640 feet in the air.