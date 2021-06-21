Country to extend flight suspension to India

Toronto: Canada to extend the suspension of direct flights from India for another month. The Canadian government will announce the decision on Monday. Canada informed about this to the Indian government earlier.

Canada imposed the suspension on direct flights from India on April 22 for one month. It was later extended for another 30 days on May 21. Prior to the flight ban, both Air Canada and Air India were operating almost daily flights between the Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver and New Delhi in India in an air corridor arrangement.

The Canadian government took this decision citing the surging of the Delta variant of coronavirus in India. Till now, around 2000 cases of Delta variant were reported in Canada.

Canada had earlier extended the travel restrictions to the world and even the United States for every non-essential travel until July 21, 2021. This was announced by Minister of Public Safety, Bill Blair.