Young Kerala woman discovered dead-Dowry and Physical abuse main culprits

Vismaya V Nair, 24, was found dead on Monday morning at her husband’s family’s home in Sasthamnada, near Sasthamkotta in Kollam district. Her death occurred two days after she texted her cousin, telling him that her husband had brutally beaten her several times over a car given as part of her dowry. Vismaya, a final-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student married S Kiran Kumar, a Motor Vehicle Department official, in March 2020.

Vismaya had messaged her cousin about being subject to severe assault including how her husband pulled her hair and stamped her face. She also shared pictures of the injuries on her face, shoulder, and hand with her cousin. Vismaya, however, had kept her family in the dark about her ordeal. Injuries on her face, shoulder, and hands are visible in photos she shared with her cousin.

Vismaya’s family has filed a murder complaint with the police, alleging that Vismaya was harassed for dowry. The Kerala Women’s Commission has opened an investigation into Vismaya’s death. Her father, Thrivrikaman Nair, stated that the family had given her 100 sovereigns, one acre of land, and a Toyota Yaris car as dowry. Kiran, on the other hand, allegedly preferred cash over the car and insisted on selling it.

Rural SP KB Ravi said that the investigation is only starting and a case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure – relating to the death of a woman within seven years of her marriage in any circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion that some other person committed an offense in relation to such a woman.

The inquest has been completed, according to the Sooranadu Station House Officer, and additional investigations will be conducted once the post mortem is completed.

According to media reports, the state Women’s Commission opened its own investigation into the incident and requested a police report in this regard. Vismaya’s body has been taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for an autopsy. Her husband has been taken into custody as per latest news