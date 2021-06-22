Clubhouse will soon launch private messaging feature

Clubhouse is reportedly developing its own private messaging feature at a time when companies such as Facebook and Spotify are launching a clone service to compete with Clubhouse’s growing popularity. Late last week, the company appears to have accidentally leaked a private messaging feature called Backchannel to some users. According to The Verge, Backchannel will most likely allow users to chat via text rather than audio, similar to WhatsApp or Telegram. It’s unclear whether Clubhouse will ever implement this messaging feature.

‘As part of our product development process, Clubhouse explores and tests potential features on a regular basis. These functions are sometimes included in the app, and sometimes they aren’t. ‘We don’t comment on potential features,’ a company spokesperson was quoted in the report as saying.

The announcement comes as Facebook has begun to roll out Live Audio Rooms and podcasts on its platforms for public figures and select users in the United States. In the coming weeks, the company will make it possible for more public figures and Groups to host a Live Audio Room, as well as introduce new features. People on iOS and Android can find Live Audio Rooms to join from places like the News Feed and via notification.

Greenroom, Spotify’s live audio Clubhouse competitor, has also debuted.