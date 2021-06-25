Forex Market: Indian rupee surge marginally against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained marginally against the US currency in the forex market. The muted opening of the Indian share market has influenced the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened flat at 74.15 against the US dollar. During trading, it inched higher to reach 74.14, up by 4 paise. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.18 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 91.76, down by 0.05%. In the Indian share market, the foreign institutional investors were net sellers and they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,890.94 crore, as per exchange data.

Today, the Reserve Bank of India will release dollar reserves, trade deficit, current account deficit and balance of payments data. These data will be released after-market hours.