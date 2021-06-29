DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Indian woman golfer qualifies for her second successive Olympics

Jun 29, 2021, 10:20 pm IST

New Delhi: In Golf, India’s star player Aditi Ashok qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as she ranked 45 in the qualifying list released on Tuesday. This is her second successive Olympic Games.

‘Many congratulations to @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today. She qualified in 45th place and is going to be playing her 2nd Olympics. #Cheer4India,’ Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Earlier last month India’s Anirban Lahiri  qualified for his second successive Olympics as he finished  the best-placed Indian golfer in the final Tokyo Games Rankings released.

‘I still think of @Rio2016 like it was only yesterday. To have the honour of playing for India @OlympicGolf @Tokyo2020 is beyond exciting. I’m privileged to have the opportunity to represent my country & my sport at the games again,’ Aditi Ashok tweeted.

The Olympic golf competition for men will be held at the Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29 to August 2, while the women will play at the same golf course from August 4 to 7.

