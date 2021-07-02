Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee plunged against the US dollar in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar in the international market has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency rupee opened at 74.71 against the dollar. During trading, it slipped further and reached 74.75, registering a fall of 20 paise. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.55 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.04% at 92.56. In the Indian share market the foreign institutional investors were net sellers and they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,245.29 crore.