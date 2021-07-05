Boozed! Rats emptied 12 closed wine bottles

Udhagamandalam: In a shocking event, rats emptied 12 wine bottles in the TASMAC liquor outlet run by the government in a town near Gudalur, about 80 kilometers away, in the Nilgiris district.

The incident was brought to light after TASMAC employees opened the shop at Kadampuzha on Monday, which had been kept closed due to the lockdown.

Official sources said they found the caps of 12 quarter liquor bottles popped open, with bite marks of rats and wine emptied in them.

After being notified, the supervisor and senior TASMAC officials conducted an investigation, which revealed the presence of rats inside the shop.

It was told that the bottles would cost about Rs 1,500.