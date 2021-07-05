Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 74.51. During trading it oscillated between 74.00 and 74.55 and ended at 74.31 against the US currency, registering a gain of 43 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.74.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped down by 0.08% to 92.15. In the Indian share market, the foreign institutional investors were net sellers and they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore.