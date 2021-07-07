Petrol crosses century mark; Sells at 100.21 per litre

New Delhi: The price of petrol in the national capital soared above Rs 100 after it was raised by 35 paise on Tuesday. Following the revision in price, petrol was sold in Delhi at Rs 100.21 per litre, while diesel was sold at Rs 89.53 per litre.

Kolkata’s petrol price also crossed the 100-mark along with Delhi’s. The price per litre stands at Rs 100.19. In the current month, the cost of diesel stood at Rs 92.44 per litre. With few pauses in between, the trend in fuel prices has been upward since May 4. Since the beginning of the year, 2021, gasoline prices have risen by about 15%.

Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Ladakh have already crossed the century mark for petrol. Fuel prices have increased due to fluctuations in global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. The highest tax rate has been the most impactful factor in this.

Following a decline of more than 3% on Tuesday, Brent Crude rose by 3 cents to $74.56 a barrel on Wednesday. US crude oil rose 7 cents to $73.44 a barrel, having fallen by more than 2% in the previous session. Petrol was priced at 106.27 rupees per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was priced at 97.08 rupees per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel sold for Rs 101.1 and Rs 94.08, respectively.