Breaking News : Wife of late union minister murdered in Delhi

New Delhi: P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam’s wife, Kitty Kumaramangalam, was murdered at her residence in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Tuesday night, the police said. The police have detained one person and are searching for two other suspects.

Police determine that it is a case of murder and robbery. The regular washerman (dhobi) arrived at Kumaramangalam’s house around 9 pm on Tuesday. When the maid opened the door, he overpowered her and dragged her into the room to restrain her. In the meantime, two other boys attacked Kitty Kumaramangalam and suffocated her with a pillow. The three accused then fled the scene.

Untying herself, the maid raised an alarm. The police said they received a call about the incident around 11 pm on Tuesday. One of the accused, named Raju, was captured by a team of investigators. A resident of Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar, the accused is 24 years old. Two other suspects’ names have been disclosed to the police.

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s term as prime minister, P Rangarajan Kumaramangalamserved as a cabinet minister.