Sivagiri Mutt’s Swami Lokeshananda passes away

The Sivagiri Mutt Swami Lokeshananda breathed his last on Wednesday in Varkala. He was 64 years old. He belonged to the Sivagiri Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust. The Sree Narayana Medical Mission Hospital in Varkala reported his death this morning at 8.25 a.m. He has been treated for a brain-related illness for the past six months. He sustained kidney damage as well. His brother is Swami Sookshmananda, a trustee of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust.

Son of Sadasivan and Bhanumathy, he was born in Kayikkara Sankari Vilasam. In 1982, Chandrachoodan(actual name) accepted sannyasa from Geethananda Swami, chief of Sivagiri Mutt. He was the youngest to accept sannyasa at such an early age. In 1994, Swami Lokeshananda was the secretary of Sivagiri Theerthadana Committee. He is the author of several books, including ‘Mayayum Mahimayum.’

At 3 p.m. this evening, the mortal remains will be laid to rest at the Sivagiri Samadhi Land. Shantha, Roshan (retd DySP), Dayal (retired PRO of the Botanical Garden), and Suprabha are his siblings.