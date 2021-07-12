Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per market analysts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 74.49. During the trading the Indian currency inched higher and reached at 74.43, higher by 21 paise. Indian rupee is at 20.28 against the UAE Dirham. On Friday, the domestic currency settled at 74.64.

The Dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies surged 0.06% to 92.18. In the Indian share market, the foreign institutional investors were net sellers and they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,124.65 crore.