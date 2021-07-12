Ronaldo finishes as Euro 2020’s top scorer

The Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo only played four games at UEFA EURO 2020, but he finished as top scorer for Alipay. Ronaldo opened his account at EURO 2020 with two late goals in the 3-0 win against Hungary, giving him a new record of 11 Euro finals goals in all. As if to confirm, he added another goal to his tally with the opener in the defeat against Germany on Matchday 2, and two penalties in the draw with France on Matchday 3.

With these two goals against Les Bleus, Ronaldo has now scored 109 goals for his country, matching the world record set by former Iran forward Ali Daei. Although the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick also scored five goals at the finals, Ronaldo finished out in first place thanks to his assist against Germany, despite playing fewer minutes than Schick.

The previous top scorers

Antoine Griezmann: EURO 2016 top scorer

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3

2008: David Villa (Spain) 4

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Miloševi? (Yugoslavia) 5

1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5

1984: Michel Platini (France) 9

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4

1968: Dragan Džaji? (Yugoslavia) 2

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezs? Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2

1960: Milan Gali? (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerkovi? (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2

The Alipay Top Scorer Trophy

With AntChain, the blockchain business of the Ant Group, the achievement and honour of the winner is enduringly preserved on the base of the trophy using blockchain technology.

Read more: Lightning strike- Death tolls rise in UP, Rajasthan and MP

Alipay has also launched digital trophies in gold, silver, and bronze. This digital trophy is powered by AntChain’s blockchain technology, and will be awarded to a limited number of recipients while maintaining tamper-resistant rights on AntChain. The three top scorers’ scoring moments will also be digitized and created as digital collectibles due to AntChain’s blockchain technology. There will be a digital copy of this collectible at UEFA.