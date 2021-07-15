Keep glowing! Foods essential for a healthy skin

The quote that proves the most righteous is – ‘You are what you eat’ and even your skin shows that. If you don’t eat right, no matter how luxurious and expensive your beauty products are or how rigorous your skincare regimen is, they will not be able to help you. When you eat the right foods, you’ll give your skin the essential nutrients it needs to remain soft, supple, and blemish-free. So, how do we start with eating right? You can get many benefits from simple steps such as eating healthy foods rich in Vitamin C and staying hydrated. The level of nutrients in the skin is crucial for radiant skin. Here is a list of some simple but useful essentials that you need to include in your diet to maintain healthy skin.

1. Eat enough Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a super-oxidant that is essential to glowing skin. It helps blemishes heal properly and promotes radiant skin. Oranges, guava, broccoli, papaya, and guava are the best sources that promote healthy-looking skin. It is Vitamin C that strengthens the skin by producing collagen.

2. Stay hydrated

The Internet is full of memes telling one to stay hydrated, but we rarely listen to them. But it is true that drinking enough water can help keep your skin refreshed. Even mild dehydration will leave your skin looking dry and tired. Remember that some fruit and vegetables like watermelon and cucumber also contribute fluids.

3. Take more Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an essential agent for the skin. Its best source is carrots, which improve skin texture and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

4. Maintain a balanced diet

Regular weight loss and gain can have an adverse effect on the skin. Crash diets are not good for the skin. So, having a diet that is balanced nutritionally and designed to kickstart a healthier way of eating might be a good idea.

5. Vitamin E is good for you

In addition to vitamin A, vitamin E also promotes skin rejuvenation and protects skin against damage. It helps keep your skin supple and improve its elasticity by acting as a natural moisturiser. Include almonds, peanuts and sunflower oil in your diet.

Skin health is significantly affected by the foods you eat. Make sure you are getting enough vitamins and nutrients to protect your skin.