Retirement extended for health officials

Mumbai: According to Health Minister Rajesh Tope, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the state government has decided to extend the service of civil surgeons and other senior officials in the health department for up to two years beyond their retirement age of 60 years. In his remarks to reporters, he said that this proposal was cleared by the state cabinet during its meeting held earlier today. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray presided over the meeting.

Currently, medical officers and senior health department staff have a retirement age of 60. However, some civil surgeons and senior officials were previously granted an extension for one year due to the outbreak. The move aims to ensure that the health services are adequately staffed.

Read more: What’s in a name! Case filed against Kareena Kapoor for her book title

‘The state has decided 62 should be the retirement age of officials in the health department. The cabinet today approved an extension for senior officials and civil surgeons in the public health department,’ he said.

An official from the Department of Health explained this move, ‘It means that for official turning 62 this year, he or she will be retiring in the current year. However, those who were given a one-year extension after turning 60, the normal retirement age, will be extended for another year and will retire when they turn 62.’

Mr. Tope, while speaking about the recruitment in the health department, said, ‘The state has filled 899 posts last week. There will be a fresh advertisement in the next four days for filling at least 1,000 posts of doctors and specialists. The pending report of police probing alleged irregularities during the written exam of class C and D has been received. The state will take appropriate steps to fill the positions.’

Upon being asked about COVID-19 cases not falling below 6,000 per day, he replied, ‘The state has reported 6,000 to 8,000 cases every day since the last one month. However, out of the 1,00,004 active cases in the state, 92 percent are in 10 districts alone.’

‘Apart from Mumbai and Pune, the highest number of infections have been reported in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and now Ahmednagar. The decision for further relaxations will be taken by the chief minister himself,’ he said.