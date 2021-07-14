What’s in a name! Case filed against Kareena Kapoor for her book title

Maharastra: A Christian group has filed a police complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra, against Kareena Kapoor Khan and two others on Wednesday, alleging that the three have hurt religious sentiments of the community.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde filed the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book. Shinde referred to the book titled ‘Pregnancy Bible’, authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and published by Juggernaut Books, in his complaint.

Read more: Kerala CM meets Nithin Gadkari, discusses road projects

He says the book’s title uses the holy word ‘Bible’, which hurts the religious sentiments of Christians. Shinde filed a complaint under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) against the actress and the two others. It was confirmed by a police official that the complaint had been received, but that no FIR had been filed.

In a statement, Shivaji Nagar Police Station’s in-charge Inspector Sainath Thombre stated, ‘The complaint was received, but no case can be registered because the incident did not occur here (in Beed). I advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai.’ On July 9, Kareena launched her book.

She called it her third child, and she posted a series of social media posts promoting the book. 40-year-old Kareena, gave birth to her second child, a boy, in February. The actress says the book is a personal account of what she experienced physically and emotionally during both her pregnancies.