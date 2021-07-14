Kerala CM meets Nithin Gadkari, discusses road projects

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed various state development projects.

A total of 11 roads in Kerala would also be upgraded under the ambitious Bharatmala project, which is in its second phase. Furthermore, a stretch of Kannur airport road in Kerala will be upgraded into a national highway, according to a statement released by the state after the meeting in the national capital.

According to a ministry official, Mr. Gadkari and Mr. Vijayan discussed the status of various development projects being implemented in the state.

Read also: Actress and husband shares first glimpse of baby boy, announces his name

As a program for the highway sector, Bharatmala projects maximize efficiency of freight and passenger movement by filling critical infrastructure gaps throughout the country. This is being accomplished through effective interventions such as development of economic corridors, coastal-port connectivity roads and inter-corridor routes.

Mr. Vijayan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hardeep Singh Puri and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.