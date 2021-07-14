Actress and husband shares first glimpse of baby boy, announces his name

New Delhi: Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia shared a deeply personal and emotional social media post revealing the little one was born on May 14 and is currently gaining strength in a Neonatal ICU.

‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’

‘Right now, these words describe Vaibhav and my feelings perfectly. Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, our son, was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has been cared for by nurses and doctors at the Neonatal ICU ever since.’

‘My sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and extremely severe bacterial infection could have caused sepsis and proved to be life-threatening. Thankfully, our doctor provided timely care and intervention to ensure the safe birth of our baby by emergency C-section.’

‘In watching this tiny being, this Zen master, in awe and wonder, we learn in all humility from him the true meaning of trusting the universe and of being a parent. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We cannot thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and to create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and me. Samaira, his elder sister, and his grandparents are anxiously awaiting for him to arrive home.’

‘I just want to thank our well-wishers and fans – your concern has always meant a lot to me, and if it had been possible, we would have been able to share this news earlier. Thank you all for your love, light, faith and prayers. We offer them to everyone who is struggling with hope right now or who is praying for a loved one.’

‘We see you, we hear you, and together, we will work through this period. Dia & Vaibhav’

At this moment, the new parents are also requesting privacy from the media so that they can fully devote themselves to their baby.