State extends lockdown till July 30, issues new guidelines

Kolkata: On Wednesday, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee government extended the ongoing temporary restrictions until July 30 in response to warnings from experts about a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic by August or September. While announcing the lockdown extension in the state, the Chief Minister announced certain relaxations with conditions.

– According to the latest government notification, Metro Railway services will resume operations on weekdays with 50 percent capacity.

– Nonetheless, the local train services will remain suspended with the exception of special staff trains.

– Public buses, taxis and autorickshaws are permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity.

– Both government and private offices are allowed to function with half the staff.

Read also: BMC to vaccinate pregnant women from tomorrow

– Gyms and beauty parlors can also operate with 50 percent strength between 11 am and 6 pm.

– Only 50 people will be permitted to attend social gatherings like weddings.

– Vegetable markets may remain open from 6 am until noon, according to the order.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended until July 15.

A West Bengal official warned people to be cautious ahead of a possible third wave of COVID-19 on July 13. ‘Although the situation in the state has improved greatly, it might still be risky to remove the restrictions completely. Nearby states like Tripura and Odisha as well as Bangladesh have reported a surge in cases. Therefore, we need to be extra cautious,’ he said.

Before lifting the restrictions, he stressed that warnings from experts regarding a possible third wave must also be weighed.