BMC to vaccinate pregnant women from tomorrow

Mumbai: From Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will begin inoculating pregnant women with Covid-19 vaccines. As a result of a recommendation from the Covid expert task force, the step has been taken. The BMC will start with 35 centers across Mumbai that will vaccinate pregnant women.

The Union Health Ministry announced this month that pregnant women will now be able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The decision was based on recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). It has been communicated to all states and union territories for implementation under the ongoing National Covid-19 Vaccination Program.

‘Research shows that infection with Covid-19 during pregnancy can result in rapid deterioration of health in pregnant women, as well as an increased risk of severe diseases for the fetus. Based on evidence indicating that pregnant women have a higher risk of severe illnesses from Covid-19 than non-pregnant women, the topic was examined by domain experts. Additionally, pregnant women with Covid-19 infection are more likely to have preterm births and other adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as neonatal morbidity,’ the ministry reported.

NTAGI Chief NK Arora has said that the Covid-19 vaccine can save pregnant women as well as children. ‘Pregnant women can take the vaccine after the pregnancy is detected at any time. The vaccine does not seem to have any ill effects on the child growing up in the mother’s womb. If the mother improves her immunity, it will be transmitted to the foetus. One in ten lakh women experience bleeding or clots,’ he said.