Tokyo Olympics: 3 test positive for Covid-19

Tokyo: On Wednesday, IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide met to discuss the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will begin nine days from now on July 23. Hashimoto Seiko, the President of Tokyo 2020, attended the meeting as well. In addition, the IOC received information from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee about the 8,000-plus people involved in the Games who traveled to Japan between July 1-13. Each was subjected to the Tokyo 2020 screening testing regime, including pre-departure tests and health checks. A total of three people tested positive for Covid-19 after arrival and were immediately isolated, while the close contacts have been subject to quarantine measures.

The IOC President said after the meeting: ‘I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to the Government of Japan for welcoming us. We have nine days until the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Athletes from all over the world are now arriving in Tokyo. The Games will unite the world in all our diversity. Together, they will show that we are stronger than we can be apart.’

‘Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has done a fantastic job preparing for these Games and making Tokyo the best-prepared Olympic city ever. Achieving this was only possible because of the fantastic volunteers and their dedicated staff. The IOC is in the same boat as the Japanese government, and we are pulling together to reach our goals,’ he added.