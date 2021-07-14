Delhi HC directs CBSE to decide on exam fee refund within 8 weeks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (July 14) directed CBSE to decide within eight weeks whether or not it will refund the examination fees taken for class 10 and class 12 board exams, which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 epidemic. According to Justice Prateek Jalan, CBSE will have to consider an application by Deepa Joseph, mother of a student in CBSE affiliated school here who has paid Rs 2,100 as exam fee for Class 10 examination.

The CBSE’s decision may be challenged if Joseph is not satisfied, the court clarified in dismissing the petition. The judge added that both sides must be reasonable.

Read also: Dearness allowance for Central govt employees increased

According to Justice Jalan, the parties had no objections to him hearing the petition, even though his son is a student in Class 12 and he would be the beneficiary of the petition. The advocate for Joseph, Robin Raju, supported the students’ request for some of their examination fees to be refunded in light of the cancellation of the board examination. Raju said CBSE expenditures and its role in the board examination process had been reduced and schools were uploading their results.

Despite Raju’s comments, the court disagreed and said, ‘If CBSE doesn’t do anything, you take the marks-sheet from the schools and go.’

Rupesh Kumar, a CBSE advocate, submitted that CBSE was a self-financing organization, with primary funding coming from examination fees collected from students taking class 10 and 12 exams. In his opinion, there is no direct relationship between the physical conduct of board examinations and fee charges for students.