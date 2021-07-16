CM meets PM but doesn’t reveal much

New Delhi: BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 16) in Delhi to discuss several state-related development projects although there are reports of dissent against Yediyurappa’s leadership among some BJP MLAs.

After his meeting with PM Modi, Yediyurappa said, ‘I don’t know anything about leadership change. I requested him to approve development works in the state.’

In addition, the CM requested that Upper Bhadra Project be declared as a national project and also requested financial assistance of Rs 6000 crore for the Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project, Mekedatu project and setting up a US Consulate.

The CM is also on the verge of expanding the Cabinet, despite denying discussing Cabinet composition with the PM. The BJP leader came for the meeting from Bengaluru to Delhi in a special chartered flight.

On Thursday, he told reporters in Bengaluru that the meeting was to discuss pending irrigation and development projects in the state.