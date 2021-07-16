Big Fat Indian Wedding: Rahul and Disha tie the knot

New Delhi: The Internet is flooded with pictures from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s big, fat wedding. The couple’s fan pages have compiled inside videos and photos from their wedding which is taking place in Mumbai today. For her big day, the bride chose a bright red outfit by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and looked stunning. Complimenting her outfit was Rahul Vaidya’s cream and gold sherwani by the same designers. Videos of all the rituals including haldi, jaimala and sindoor ceremony were shared by friends and family. The icing on the cake was the video of Rahul going down on his knees for Disha during the ring ceremony.

Here are the videos and pictures from the wedding:

Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya’s best friend, shared a picture of the groom with the caption: “Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai . #thedishulwedding #raly.”

In 2019, the couple appeared together in Rahul Vaidya’s single Yaad Teri. Earlier this month, they announced the wedding date in a statement that read, ‘With the blessings of both of our families, we are thrilled to announce our wedding will take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your friendship and blessings as we embark on this new chapter of living together.’

On Bigg Boss 14, where he was a contestant, he proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her 26th birthday. Rahul was wearing a white t-shirt with the words ‘Marry Me?’ written on it. Rahul called her the ‘most beautiful girl’ he has ever met. According to the singer, he has never been more ‘nervous’ and doesn’t know why it took him so long to ask. Rahul said he would wait for Disha’s response. On Valentine’s Day, Bigg Boss sent the actress into the house. In a state of excitement, Rahul Vaidya again asked her if she would marry him, and she agreed.