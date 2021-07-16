Young hearts to get shots – vaccine to be available soon

New Delhi: Delhi High Court was informed that Zydus Cadila has completed the clinical trial of its DNA-based Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D for the 12-18 age group and that it will soon be available.

According to an affidavit dated July 15, Satyendra Singh, Under Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said ‘Zydus Cadila, which is developing a DNA vaccine, has successfully completed a clinical trial for children 12-18 years of age.’

Singh said that Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine is ‘subject to the statutory permissions, the same may be available in the near future for children of the 12-18 age group.’

In the affidavit, the Centre replied to a plea filed by a minor named Tia Gupta, who was seeking vaccinations for minors aged between 12 and 17. The central government informed the Supreme Court of this last month. In contrast, Zydus Cadila had stated on July 1 that they planned to roll out the ZyCoV-D vaccine within 45-60 days, pending approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Additionally, the vaccine manufacturers had said that initially they would be able to produce four to five lakh doses per month, which would eventually be increased to one crore doses once their new manufacturing facility becomes operational in July.

Meanwhile, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that DCGI has allowed Bharat Biotech to undertake clinical trials on healthy volunteers between the age of 2 years and 18 years for its vaccine, Covaxin.