Afghan forces carry out airstrikes against Taliban

Afghanistan: The Afghan military conducted airstrikes against Taliban militants in the Shuhada district of Badakhshan province on Friday, the ministry said.

Afghanistan’s government reported that at least 20 Taliban militants were killed and several injured, including a commander. The latest assault by Afghan troops comes as the Taliban continue to engage in heavy fighting in various areas in the north and west. There were reports that the Taliban had reached a ceasefire with the government in the western province, but these reports could not be confirmed.

The Taliban had stated earlier that they had taken control of the Spin Boldak district in the south, which is a major border crossing with Pakistan. Afghan forces, however, said that they had taken back control of the area.

Taliban militants have captured key border crossings in Herat, Farah and Kunduz provinces, putting Afghan troops under pressure to retain control. They had earlier claimed to have seized an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar, as well as (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and the Kandahar customs. A militant group said that it has also captured border crossings along with Turkmenistan and Iran.

The fighting has intensified between Afghan forces and the militant group in the past month as US President Joe Biden announced that the last US troops would depart the region by the end of August 31.

Authorities in Tajikistan said on Wednesday, that hundreds of refugees had poured into the country as the Taliban continued their offensive in the area.

Earlier, the Taliban had captured Afghanistan’s main Shir Khan Bandar border crossing with Tajikistan as 1,000 Afghan troops crossed over to Tajikistan.