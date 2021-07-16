Mumbai receives third highest one-day rainfall: IMD

Mumbai: The IMD data show that Mumbai received 253.3 mm rainfall up to 8 am on Friday, making it the city’s third-highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years. This 24-hour period of rainfall was recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

According to IMD records, Mumbai received 274.1 mm of rain on July 15, 2009 and 376.2 mm of rainfall on July 2, 2019, according to IMD records.

Reda also: Russian plane goes missing in Siberia

However, another observatory in Mumbai – Colaba – recorded only 12.8 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period up to Friday morning. Both observatories have noted that Mumbai has received more rain than its average.

The Santacruz observatory has said that the departure of rainfall from June 1 to today is 609.1 mm as 1,544.9 mm have fallen since June 1. While the Colaba station reports having received 1068.4 mm rainfall since June 1, with departure of 132.68 mm rainfall.