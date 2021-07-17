Gulf country lifts entry ban for passengers from two countries

Muscat: The Civil aviation authority in Oman has lifted the entry ban imposed on passengers from two countries. The authority in a tweet said that it has removed Singapore and Brunei from its entry-ban list of countries. The new decision will come into effect from 5 pm on July 19.

The United Kingdom, Tunisia, India, Iran and Pakistan are among those to stay on the banned countries list.

Only exempted category people from the countries in the banned list will be allowed to enter Oman. Omani citizens, diplomatic personas and health workers and their families are included in the exempted category.