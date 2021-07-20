Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 23 in porn videos case

Mumbai: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has been ordered to police custody until July 23, 2021. Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained Raj Kundra on Monday night, in a case involving the making of pornographic videos and their distribution through several applications.

He was produced before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday along with Ryan Tharp, who was arrested from the Nerul region on Tuesday morning. They both have been placed in judicial detention until July 23.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.