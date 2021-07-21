CBSE exams for private students to be held from August 16

New Delhi: In a major announcement on Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced changes related to private students and patrachaar candidates. As a result of Covid-19, the Board has announced that exams for these students, which were not able to be held as per schedule, will now be held between August 16 and September 15. The exact date of the exam has not yet been announced by the Board.

‘The board will conduct exams for private students between August 16 and September 15 and the results will be announced in the shortest time possible to avoid any difficulties for them in their admission into higher education,’ the board announced.

Read also: This state becomes 1st state to provide reservation for transgenders

Students with regular enrollment were not required to take exams this year, but the marks are being calculated using an alternative evaluation method that also considers the student’s previous performance.

‘In the case of private students, neither the schools nor CBSE have the desired records, so their results cannot be calculated according to the assessment policy,’ the Board has said.