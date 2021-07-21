This state becomes 1st state to provide reservation for transgenders

Karnataka: In all government services, the state of Karnataka has become the first in the country to grant one percent reservation to the ‘transgender’ community. The government informed the High Court in this regard that a notification had already been issued after amending the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rule, 1977. A final notification issued on July 6 specifies a one percent reservation in all general and reserve categories for the third gender. Every time an invite for application for government jobs is published, an ‘others’ column must be included along with male and female categories. Moreover, it states that the process of selection should not discriminate against the transgender.

If transgender candidates are not available, the job may be given to a male or female from the same category, the notification notes. ‘Sangama’, an NGO, had filed a Public Interest Petition (PIL) in the High Court challenging the denial of job opportunities at the State Special Reserve Constable Force and Bandsman positions. On Tuesday, the High Court Divisional Bench headed by Chief Justice A.S. Oka heard the case.

Public prosecutor Vijay Kumar Patil appearing for the government informed the Bench that the government has provided one percent horizontal reservation in government recruitments by amending an existing rule. A senior advocate, Jayna Kothari, who has also submitted a petition from Jeeva NGO, argues that the current amendment accommodates the third gender in government services. She stressed, however, that the court should provide directions to ensure job opportunities in various boards and corporations.

In a separate petition in this regard, the Divisional Bench of the High Court offered to give directions to the government if the case is filed. The bench also asked the prosecutor appearing for the Central government to explain its position in this matter. The High Court commended the government’s action.