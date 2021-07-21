School girl intoxicated, sexually assaulted; minor arrested

Saharanpur: A minor was apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly raping a school girl by giving her intoxicants and then blackmailing her with objectionable pictures, police reported.

In response to a complaint from the victim’s family, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma claimed that the child suspect befriended the girl from class 9, who lives in the neighbourhood, and then raped her by giving her intoxicants.

According to him, the accused took obscene pictures of the girl and blackmailed her. Approximately a month after an incident occurred, the girl’s parents informed the police about it, according to Sharma.

The officer stated that a case was filed against the accused and that he was apprehended on Tuesday. The official said he was sent to Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile jail.