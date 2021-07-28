Covid cases in Kerala increases, Center intervenes

New Delhi: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) officials have noted that the southern state of Kerala now accounts for 50 percent of all new Covid-19 cases in the country. In addition, the ministry expressed concern over the upward trend in new cases reported from Kerala over the past four weeks.

Kerala accounts for 1,45,876 of the total 3,99,436 active cases in the country as of July 28, according to the MoHFW dashboard.

Documents accessed by India Today have shown a 64 percent increase in Covid-19 cases since June 28 in Kottayam, Kerala. During the same period, Malappuram recorded a 59 percent increase in daily new cases, followed by Ernakulam with 46.5 percent and Thrissur with 45.4 percent.

Additionally, India Today has obtained a letter written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare in Kerala regarding this matter. Rajesh Bhushan wrote that Kerala needs to ‘do more’ in terms of containment after the central team visited Kerala from July 5 to July 9.

Kerala accounts for 50 percent of all new Covid-19 cases in the country, and it has been that way for quite some time. Even fatalities have increased. Its reproduction value, which indicates the rate of infection, is well above the national average.

Bhushan mentions super-spreader events that happened in Kerala in the recent past in his letter. In addition, the Health Secretary stated: ‘Compliance with mass/social gatherings guidelines need to be enforced strictly and correctly’.

According to Bhushan, home isolation should be observed in accordance with the guidelines of the MoHFW. Currently, 95 percent of active Covid cases in Kerala are under home isolation.

In addition, the Union Health Secretary expressed concern about migrant workers in Kerala not adhering to Covid-appropriate behavior. Rajesh Bhushan wrote that some Covid patients refuse to enter isolation centers, adding that they need counselling. He emphasized the importance of improving vaccination rates and lowering waste. Further, he said, that a positivity rate of 10.5 percent may necessitate strict restrictions and measures.

Eleven out of Kerala’s 14 districts have a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher. Meanwhile, sources say that another central team will travel to Kerala in the next few days. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also expected to meet with the chief secretaries of Maharashtra and Kerala to discuss measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Likewise, Rajesh Bhushan pointed out in his letter that Kerala saw a spike of 91,617 new cases between July 10 and July 19, along with 775 Covid-related deaths. ‘In view of the upward trend in weekly cases and plateau in weekly mortality reporting, it is imperative to maintain a strict watch on the situation,’ wrote Bhushan.