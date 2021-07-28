Heavy rain halts train near Dudhsagar falls. Watch video

Goa: A train passing near Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa stopped due to heavy rain. The Railway Ministry shared a video showing the train coming to a halt after the waterfall released a large volume of water into the Mandovi river. The Dudhsagar falls are visible from the nearby rail line that connects Goa and Bengaluru during monsoon rains in western India.

WATCH: A train passing through Doodhsagar waterfall in South Western Railway, halted due to heavy rainfall. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/lrGbfPpYbd — Prasar Bharati News Services ??.??.??.??. (@PBNS_India) July 28, 2021

The video shared by the Railway Ministry also shows an increased flow of Dudhsagar falls.

The ‘Sea of Milk’ or Dudhsagar falls are fed by rain during monsoon season, resulting in a huge gush of water. The area around Dudhsagar falls has a lot of deciduous forests and a very rich biodiversity.

Dudhsagar Waterfalls, located in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park in the Western Ghats, are formed by the Mandovi river on its way from the Western Ghats to Panaji, the capital of Goa. In Panaji, the river Mandovi, which originates in the Karnataka district of Belagavi, meets the Arabian sea, concluding its journey. Dudhsagar falls is one of India’s tallest waterfalls with a height of 310 meters and an average width of 30 metres.

In parts of Konkan and Goa, heavy rainfall continued with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting significant rainfall over the next three days. On July 30 and 31, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the weather office. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these days.