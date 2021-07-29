‘Female-only town’: Unmarried men are allowed for a day, Read the strange story…

We are not talking about the mythical women known as the Amazons; a fierce tribe of female warriors in Greek mythology and DC Comics. This is a tale of Noiva do Cordeiro, a town populated 100% by women in modern-day Brazil.

Located in southeast Brazil, Noiva do Cordeiro translates to Bride of the Lamb. There are about 600 residents in the town. The city is dominated and governed by women. In addition, the women are stunningly beautiful. Noiva do Cordeiro has married women – and even some sons over 18 – who work away from home and can return only during the weekends. Noiva do Cordeiro resident Rosalee Fernandes, 49, says the town functions better without men present.

‘Women do many things better than men. The town is prettier, more organized, and more harmonious than if men were in charge. When problems or disputes arise, we resolve them in a woman’s way, finding consensus rather than conflict’, she said. ‘We share everything, including the land we work on. Here, no one competes with anyone else. All for one, and one for all. We recently bought a wide-screen TV for our community center, so we can all watch soap operas together. There’s always time to stop and gossip, try on each other’s clothes, and do each other’s hair and nails’, Rosalee added.

The town was founded in 1891 by Maria Senhorinha de Lima, who was expelled from her village for alleged adultery. According to the myth, she managed to escape the man that she was being forced to marry. She was joined by other women and branded as loose women because there were no men in the community. Anisio Pereira, an evangelical pastor, took one of the women, aged 16, as his wife and founded a church in the growing community in 1940.

However, he proceeded to impose strict puritanical rules, prohibiting them from drinking alcohol, listening to music, cutting their hair or using contraceptives. Upon the death of Anisio in 1995, the women resolved never to let a man dictate their lives again. They dismantled the male-biased organized religion he had established as one of the first things they did. It is interesting to note that the women of the town made an appeal for eligible bachelors in 2014.

According to Nelma Fernandes, 23, the girls in her region are renowned for their striking beauty, due to which it is impossible for them to find a spouse. ‘Here, the only men we meet are married or related to us. Everyone is a cousin. Since I last kissed a man, it has been a long time. All of us dream of falling in love and getting married. However, we like living here and don’t want to leave the city to look for a husband’, she said.