‘Stunning view of Tokyo from space’: NASA shares images of Olympic games

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are underway, and people are posting a variety of images from the world’s most renowned sports event. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has also released a photo from its international space station of the mega sporting event. The space station has shared satellite images of a lit-up Tokyo, where the 32nd edition of the Olympics is being held.

‘The Olympic games light up the night. #Tokyo glows bright with the magic of the @Olympics in this image captured by @NASAAstronauts @Astro_Kimbrough from the vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS),’ it reads.

NASA states that the photo was taken by astronaut Shane Kimbrough. Currently, he is the commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The viral post has received more than 5.9 lakh likes and numerous comments. Thousands also responded to the never-seen-before picture by clicking on a heart emoticon.

Olympics 2021 began on 23 July and ends on 8 August. The United States leads with 30 medals, followed by China with 25, Japan with 21 and Russia with 20.