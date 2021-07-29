Saudi Arabia announces three-year travel ban on citizens visiting ‘red list’ countries, including India

Saudi citizens visiting COVID-19 red list countries, including India, face heavy penalties and a three-year travel ban. On Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that traveling to the banned countries was a violation of COVID-19 related travel restrictions and the Kingdom’s current travel instructions.

According to the SPA report, a Saudi official has warned citizens not to travel to countries that have been put on the no-travel list recently since these countries are already experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. UAE, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, India and Vietnam are among the red-list countries.

According to the source quoted by the SPA, there have been reports of citizens traveling to banned countries in violation of official instructions. ‘Those who violate the travel ban will be held accountable and slapped with heavy penalties,’ said the source, adding that those found in violation will be prohibited from traveling abroad for three years.

The ministry urged people not to travel directly or indirectly to the red-list countries where the pandemic is not yet under control and there is an increase in cases of mutated Coronavirus strains. As part of the order, the government informed citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas of instability or where the virus is spreading, and to ensure that every precaution is taken, regardless of where they are headed. As of Tuesday, the coronavirus toll in the kingdom stood at 520,774, including 11,136 active cases and 8189 deaths.